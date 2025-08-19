Uintah County man indicted after allegedly beating mother to death after she refused to lend him car

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah — A Uintah County man has been indicted on federal charges after he allegedly beat his mother to death when she refused to let him use her car.

The U.S. Attorney's Office claims Philip Bernard Weston, who also uses the last name Mahpiya-Wicasta, beat his mother so severely with his bare hands that she died from the injuries suffered during the assault that took place on July 13.

On the day she was beaten, Weston's mother, who is hearing impaired, used social media to alert a relative that she needed help. When officers arrived at the woman's Fort Duchesne home, Weston, 52, answered the door and said everything was fine.

Despite Weston's assurances, the officer saw the woman inside the home with "a large amount of blood behind her," leading to Weston being taken into custody. A search of the home found blood in other areas and on the woman's tablet that she used to communicate.

Once Weston's mother was transported to a hospital in Roosevelt, she gave statements to officials using ASL about what had occurred. The woman was then taken to a trauma center in Salt Lake City, where she later died from her injuries.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the woman's injuries included multiple broken ribs, a severe chest injury, broken clavicles, multiple head injuries, a four-inch laceration on her forehead, eye damage, scalp hematoma, hemothorax, collapsed lung, and fracture of the sternum and vertebrae.

While the statement from authorities claimed Weston acted out after his mother denied him permission to use her car, no other details about what led up to the assault were shared.

Weston has been charged with second degree murder within Indian Country.

