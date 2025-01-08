West Valley City Police looking for 2 missing foster brothers

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are looking for a 7-year-old and 17-year-old who are considered missing after leaving their foster home Tuesday afternoon.

West Valley City Police said 7-year-old "JT" Skipps left with his foster brother, 17-year-old Aiden Garlick, around 1:45 p.m.

Police said they are concerned because Aiden is "low functioning" and is not able to care for the 7-year-old.

JT was last seen wearing a gray Utah Utes hoodie and khaki pants. Police do not know what Aiden was wearing.

Anyone who sees either or both of the boys is asked to call 801-840-4000 or 911.