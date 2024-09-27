What the International Olympic Committee President is doing today in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday and Saturday the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will be leading a delegation in a visit to Salt Lake City ahead of the game's return to the area for the 2034 games. So what is the delegation here to do?

IOC President Bach has been in his office since he was elected in 2013. But his history with the games goes back decades after being the committee's vice president during the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games hosted in Salt Lake City. He also is a former Olympic champion for fencing during the 1976 games.

Friday the IOC President will be touring a portion of the Olympic Village at the University of Utah. Their tour will begin at the George S. Eccles Student Life Center and continue through Kahlert Village.

Then later in the day, the delegation will go the Rice-Eccles Stadium for a tour of the outdoors 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Cauldron Plaza. Some champions from the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic games will also be present. President Bach will then participate in a panel discussion with University of Utah Olympic sport student-athletes.

On Saturday, a breakfast celebration is being held for the Salt Lake City 2034 board, community leaders, and athletes at the Garden Cafe at Grand America. President Bach and the Salt Lake City 2034 President and CEO Fraser Bullock will address the crowd at the celebration. Another panel discussion will follow with Olympic speedskating medalist Brittany Bowe and Paralympic discus medalist David Blair.

Later that morning at Utah's Olympic Oval, athletes and the delegation will tour the U.S. Speedskating Speed Factory. Part of the visit will include witnessing an ice sheet training session with athletes and coaches including 2002 Olympic champion Derek Parra and Coach LinLin Sun. The delegation will also visit the Utah Hockey Club's training center with ice hockey champion Hilary Knight.

Finally, on Saturday the delegation plans to visit Utah Olympic Park. There they will watch a pool and airbag training at the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool together with Olympic athletes. The delegation will also be present for a signing of the 2034 torch display.