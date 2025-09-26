What will happen to Ken Sanders Bookstore with the Leonardo Museum closing?

SALT LAKE CITY — With the Leonardo Museum now closed what happens to Ken Sanders Rare bookstore?

They moved into the same building nearly 5 years ago after 45 years at another, downtown location.

At nearly 74 years old, Ken Sanders says he’s too old and definitely too stubborn to move again.

The Leonardo museum permanently closes due to building issues

He’s sad and even a little mad the Leonardo experiment didn’t work out.

And now he’s not quite sure what the future holds for himself and his extensive rare book collection.

The Leonardo may be gone but Sanders is hoping he and his bookstore aren’t forgotten.

“I ain’t moving again, no matter what, make me! I’m not doing it, I can’t. I’ve got 100,000 books in this place and I’m turning 74 years old. I’m in limbo, to answer your question Scott.”

Sanders moved his entire collection, lock, stock, and barrel, into a space connected to the Leonardo nearly 5 years ago.

He says it appeared to be a match made in heaven being connected to a museum focusing on education and imagination.

“We just thought it was going to be great and it started out that way.”

But he says maintenance issues not only forced the Leonardo to close but forced him into a financial bind.

“Some big art shows and other collaborative works are on hold or canceled now. The city is saying the right things, they’re doing the right things. They assure me they want my bookstore to be part of this building‘s future, whatever that is.”

Salt Lake City officials released a statement Thursday that says in part;

“The City is actively exploring cultural uses for the ground floor space and will maximize the rest of the building for administrative offices.

At the same time, the City is working with Ken Sanders Rare Books to ensure this iconic bookstore can remain in its existing space.

We encourage the community to continue to visit and support Ken Sanders as it remains open and publicly accessible.”

Bookstore fans like Marty Schoenleber hope Ken Sanders stays put.

“Yeah, I love the idea of having a rare bookstore in SLC. I think books are very important to culture and create a historical record, especially when you have rare books, even more so.”

Sanders is hoping for the best.

“The Leonardo, it’s a failed experiment. I’m sad about it, I’m disappointed about it. Sometimes I get a little mad about it. But I have to look forward to the future.”

Ken Sanders' current lease is actually with the Leonardo, not Salt Lake City.

City officials say they are attempting to amend that agreement, then say they will enter into discussions with Mr. Sanders on a new lease with the city to keep him right where he is.