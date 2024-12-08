When will the fog and inversion lift?

SALT LAKE CITY — If you drove in the Salt Lake Valley Saturday morning, you probably felt like you were starring in a 1980s horror film driving through the dense fog.

Since Friday, dense fog has blanketed Salt Lake City. However, the fog is set to lift after Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

After several days of northern Utah valley inversions, the end may be in sight. A cold storm system will move through the area Sunday into Monday with a high chance of mixing out inversions. The mountains of northern Utah will see light snow accumulations as well. #utwx pic.twitter.com/Q14ZjnTkCc — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 7, 2024

Adelaide Nordfelt, a reservation specialist at the Salt Lake City International Airport, has driven through the fog these last couple of mornings.

“I couldn’t see 100 feet in front of me sometimes when driving 215 down the freeway to get to work. So, it was scary, especially with traffic,” Nordfelt said. “Everyone is trying to get to work so you’re just trying to stay safe out there."

John Smart, a shuttle driver for the airport, said that lately he’s picked up travelers who are surprised by the fog.

“Their reactions are always ‘please drive safely,’” he said with a laugh. “Seems that the roundabouts and the overpasses are a little bit slick. So, we make sure we slow down specifically for them.”

David Juarez, who works at a cafe near the airport, drives from West Jordan to Salt Lake City for work every morning.

“It’s a big problem,” Juarez said. “I’m scared because people drive fast even when there’s fog and they don’t turn their headlights on.”