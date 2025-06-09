Where can you test this top secret, Utah-only Chick-fil-A sandwich?

SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A is hoping Salt Lake City foodies "eat more chicken" at its restaurants as they test a new sandwich that can only be found in the area and nowhere else.

Starting Monday, Salt Lake City area locations will be selling a new Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich as a test to see if it's popular and tasty enough to launch nationwide.

The sandwich is available either spicy or grilled, and comes on a toasted buttermilk ranch bun, with pepper jack cheese, strips of caramelized onion flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickled jalapeños.

Rather than with a fruity, full-bodied red wine, Chick-fil-A claims its new sandwich "pairs well" with a side of Jalapeño Ranch Sauce for what it calls an "extra kick of flavor."

Act quickly, Utahns, as the new Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich will only be on sale locally through July 19.