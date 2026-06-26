Where, if anywhere, will Utahns be able to set off fireworks for holidays?

SANDY, Utah — City officials throughout Utah are looking for clarifying answers on where, if anywhere, fireworks would be allowed to be set off for the holidays after Governor Cox's announced bans.

Matt Shadle has been following in his father's footsteps, selling fireworks for July's holidays since the 1980s.

"We’ll be open from, well, we’re open now and will be open all the way through until the next season the 24th.”

Gov. Cox issues emergency order banning fireworks through Independence Day holiday

Gov. Cox issues emergency order banning fireworks through Independence Day holiday

They'll be staying open for business thanks to loyal customers like Midvale resident Braden Tedrow, who hopes to treat 2026 like every other year, especially for America's 250th anniversary.

“We might go a little heavier on the sparklers this year," he said. "It sucks that some irresponsible individuals have now hurt the responsible ones like our household is and potentially put a damper on our party that we throw every year.”

That's because one of the exceptions in Governor Cox's announcement included the option for cities to designate special areas where people can set off fireworks. That, however, would be entirely up to the city and its needs.

For Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski, that option might already be off the table.

“The only issue on the minds of mayors this week is our public safety due to fireworks," said Zoltanski. “It’s too great a risk to continue like it’s a normal year, it’s not.”

A big concern for Sandy officials, in particular, is Dimple Dell Park, which was considered by fire officials to be a "700-acre tinder box".

“And once something sparks, in Dimple Dell, God forbid, the whole city could be at risk.

The whole city could be wiped out. It’s a Mayor‘s worst nightmare," said Zoltanksi.