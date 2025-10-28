Why air traffic controllers are handing out leaflets at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers making their way through Salt Lake City International Airport can expect to see a group of people handing out leaflets about the ongoing government shutdown.

Those people are members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), and according to the group, they aim to inform travelers about why the shutdown is detrimental to the National Airspace System and introduces unnecessary risk.

The NATCA says their members will conduct the leafletting at nearly 20 airports across the country, including Salt Lake City International, Atlanta Hartsfield, Boston Logan, and Denver International, among others.

The shutdown is in its fourth week after starting at midnight on October 1. Tuesday marks the first "zero" paycheck for air traffic controllers. This comes as the group says controllers are working mandatory overtime 6 days a week for 10-hour days.

"During the last shutdown, many controllers needed to work a second job to pay their bills, leading to significant stress and fatigue," the association wrote in a release.

Watch: NATCA Northwest Regional Vice President Steph Winder speaks on impact of government shutdown

Organizers say the participating controllers and other aviation safety professionals plan on engaging with travelers to explain how the government shutdown allegedly introduces unnecessary risk to air safety.

Over the weekend, CNN reported that more than 50 staffing shortages were reported nationwide. Those shortages caused delays at Los Angeles International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

Transportation Secretary Sean Durry also stated Sunday that controllers are "wearing thin" and calling in sick as they continue to go without pay.

According to FlightAware, Salt Lake City International has reported no cancellations over the past 24 hours.