Why is confetti banned at some Salt Lake City graduation ceremonies?

SALT LAKE CITY — Things should be less messy this season as the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah gets set to host graduation ceremonies for the Salt Lake City School District. That's because this year, parents, family and friends are being asked to leave the celebratory confetti at home.

“Have the music, the banners, the signs, just don’t throw confetti,” pleaded district spokesperson Yándary Chatwin.

A series of graduations are just around the corner, with a packed Huntsman Center only adding to the excitement over sending seniors off to live their lives to the fullest. But confetti is prohibited at the U and officials want to make sure everyone is aware.

“We do not allow confetti bombs here," explained Huntsman Center event services coordinator Mylene Lamoureux. "I know a lot of the families love to celebrate with that, but if they could get it off campus, that would be super helpful for us.”

The district shared a social media post reminding those celebrating students about the confetti ban in hopes that they won’t have another hefty fine.



“Last year, graduation cost about $100,000 total, and almost a third of that was fines for confetti throwing,” said Chatwin.

Nearly $30,000 of that fine could have gone towards other needs.

“That is money that is not going into the classroom, and we really need the community's help to make sure that we funnel those resources towards our schools rather than paying for fines at graduation,” Chatwin added.

The university claims it takes additional resources to clean up confetti, and it’s costly for them as well.

“It’s very difficult if we have a hundred confetti bombs just out in the grass," Lamoureux explained. "It’s not good for landscaping reasons.”

Salt Lake City School District Message sent by the Salt Lake City School District warning families not to bring confetti to graduation

Those at the district and university want people to show up and celebrate their grads... but with a little less mess.



“We have so many cultures and such a rich heritage. It’s beautiful to see the leis, the traditional dress that some of our families come in, we encourage that, we celebrate that,” said Chatwin.

Remember, the ban extends across the entire campus, not just inside the Huntsman Center.

“We actually do get fined for confetti outside the venue as well, so we want to really stress that this year. No confetti inside or outside the Huntsman Center.”

And if you're thinking about replacing confetti with balloons... think again.

“We don’t allow balloons either, so if you’re planning to bring that, I would just wait,” shared Lamoureux.

The district hopes everyone adheres to the rules as each senior gets their moment to walk across the stage.

“We’re just excited to celebrate the class of 2025," Chatwin said. "We're here to celebrate with you, and thanks for helping us out to avoid these hefty fines!”