Why people with airsoft guns will be seen at Ogden schools today

OGDEN, Utah — Residents in Ogden may see some people walking around schools within the Ogden School District with airsoft pistols and rifles Wednesday. The school district says they are working to improve safety by testing firearm detection technology.

Ogden School District emailed parents Tuesday night to inform them that they are partnering with ZeroEyes, a company that specializes in firearm detection technology.

According to their website, ZeroEyes connects to existing security cameras and monitors video feeds for firearms. The company says an AI image classification system processes thousands of images per second and notifies personnel when an image appears to contain a gun. ZeroEyes claims that its systems can notify security and police of the presence of danger within 3 to 5 seconds.

Ogden School District says at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday the ZeroEyes team will be conducting the calibration test at a few of their schools, although the district did not say which schools will be tested.

The test will involve a ZeroEyes team member, wearing a safety vest, and carrying an airsoft rifle and pistol. The items will be visible to the schools' cameras both inside and outside of buildings. The representative with the airsoft weapons will be accompanied by a district official and an officer from the Ogden Police Department to ensure safety and oversight throughout the test.

"Please rest assured, this is only a controlled test and part of our efforts to enhance school safety measures. If you happen to see this activity, there is no cause for alarm," the district wrote in an email to parents.