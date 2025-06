CEDAR HILLS, Utah — Evacuations have been ordered for a wildfire that broke out on the hillside near Cedar Hills Wednesday evening.

The Hub City Fire, having already grown to 25 acres, started on private land and is currently burning onto U.S. Forest Service land.

Fire crews are on scene and officials are asking the public to avoid the area to keep access clear for emergency vehicles.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.