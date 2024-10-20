Woman arrested for allegedly stealing pickup truck at gunpoint, driving into Provo River

PROVO, Utah — Police say they arrested a woman early Saturday morning after she stole a pickup truck from a group of people at gunpoint, and then drove it into the Provo River.

Around 2 a.m., deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office were called to Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon where a group of four people said a woman pointed a gun at them and told them to get out. The occupants got out and ran to some nearby bushes, where they hid and called 911.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was still at the scene in the truck. She was later identified as 35-year-old Heather Leann Murray from Heber City. Deputies ordered her to get out of the truck, but she refused and instead turned the truck around to face them. She then drove away, but only went about 100 yards before stopping on the side of the road. After deputies again ordered her to show her hands and exit the vehicle, she drove off the road and tried to drive across the river, but she got stuck.

After getting the truck stuck in the river, she fled on foot toward the Provo River Parkway Trail.

The responding deputies then made sure the victims were safe before searching the area for Murray with the help of neighboring police agencies.

A deputy spotted Murray above the "old highway," the sheriff's office said, where another car was parked along US-189. He ordered her to stop, but she instead ran back down toward the falls.

Officials said she finally stopped and complied near the area of the original scene.

Police searched the vehicle that was parked up the road and found that Murray had rented it. They said they found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the car. In the stolen pickup, they said they found a "realistic looking" BB gun.

Murray was booked on several charges: aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, property damage greater than $5,000, aggravated assault (four counts), possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, failure to stop at command of law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held without bail.