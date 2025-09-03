Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Woman dies after being hit by TRAX train in Murray

UTA Utah Transit Authority trax train.jpg
Utah Transit Authority (UTA)
UTA Utah Transit Authority trax train.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MURRAY, Utah — A young woman died Wednesday after she stepped in front of a train and was hit.

Utah Transit Authority officials said that around 4 p.m., the 18-year-old woman was crossing the tracks at the Murray Central station. They said she had headphones in and didn't see or hear the oncoming TRAX Blue Line train.

She was initially reported as significantly injured, then UTA later provided an update that she died from her injuries.

TRAX Red and Blue routes are shut down in the surrounding area. A bus bridge is in place, and UTA says riders should expect a 20-30 minute delay.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere