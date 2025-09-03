Woman dies after being hit by TRAX train in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A young woman died Wednesday after she stepped in front of a train and was hit.

Utah Transit Authority officials said that around 4 p.m., the 18-year-old woman was crossing the tracks at the Murray Central station. They said she had headphones in and didn't see or hear the oncoming TRAX Blue Line train.

She was initially reported as significantly injured, then UTA later provided an update that she died from her injuries.

TRAX Red and Blue routes are shut down in the surrounding area. A bus bridge is in place, and UTA says riders should expect a 20-30 minute delay.