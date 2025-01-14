Woman found dead in West Jordan home with children inside; suspect arrested

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Monday inside a West Jordan home where two young children were found near her body.

One man has been arrested on multiple charges, including child abandonment, after police discovered the woman's body when a coworker said she had failed to show up to work.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Autumn Mercado.

West Jordan police were called to the home at 7800 South and Iron Core Lane for a welfare check. When officers arrived, the suspect, Carlos Mercado, claimed he was about to call police. After entering the home, officers found Autumn Mercado's body at the bottom of the stairs.

The two children, ages 1 and 4, were discovered naked and within view of their deceased mother.

Carlos Mercado explained that he believed that Autumn had "passed out" due to having vertigo and that she fell down the stairs, but did not say when she fell.

According to the arrest documents, Carlos Mercado smelled of alcohol and had trouble maintaining his balance. Multiple open containers of alcohol were also found throughout the home's front room and kitchen area.

During a police interview, Carlos claimed he had been drinking with Autumn the night before and that he fell asleep around 4:00 or 5:00 p.m. When he awoke, he said he found Autumn at the bottom of the stairs and attempted to wake her up for work before covering her with a blanket and leaving her at the bottom of the stairs.

Before doing anything else, Carlos Mercado called a rideshare service so he could go out and purchase more beer, leaving both children alone in the home

Along with the child abandonment charges, Carlos Mercado also faces one count of abuse or desecration of a dead human body.