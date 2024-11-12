Woman seen abandoning tied-up dog in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A woman was seen allegedly tying a dog to a utility trailer in Pleasant Grove before driving away and abandoning the animal this week.

The dog later chewed through its harness and is now running loose.

Pleasant Grove Animal Control shared photos of the dog and the woman's vehicle, along with the harness the dog was able to remove itself from on Monday.

According to animal control officials, the dog has not let anyone get close enough to safely capture it, but someone was able to get close enough to shoot a photo.

Pleasant Grove Animal Control Photo of harness that dog chewed through to escape

Because it keeps returning to the utility trailer, animal control has set a trap next in hopes of rescuing the dog.

The identity of the woman is not known, although animal control shared a photo of the car she was in when driving away from the dog.