Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Woman seen abandoning tied-up dog in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove Dog.png
Pleasant Grove Animal Control
Pleasant Grove Dog.png
Posted

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A woman was seen allegedly tying a dog to a utility trailer in Pleasant Grove before driving away and abandoning the animal this week.

The dog later chewed through its harness and is now running loose.

Pleasant Grove Animal Control shared photos of the dog and the woman's vehicle, along with the harness the dog was able to remove itself from on Monday.

According to animal control officials, the dog has not let anyone get close enough to safely capture it, but someone was able to get close enough to shoot a photo.

Pleasant Grove Dog Harness.png
Photo of harness that dog chewed through to escape

Because it keeps returning to the utility trailer, animal control has set a trap next in hopes of rescuing the dog.

The identity of the woman is not known, although animal control shared a photo of the car she was in when driving away from the dog.

Pleasant Grove Dog Car.png
Surveillance photo of car driven by woman who allegedly left dog tied to utility trailer

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere