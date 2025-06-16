Watch Now
Woman seriously burned in Logan storage unit fire

Logan City Fire Department
LOGAN, Utah — A fire at a Logan storage unit that seriously injured one woman is now under investigation. Fire department officials said the fire happened on Saturday at a storage unit located at 500 South Main.

According to the Logan City Fire Department, the fire was first reported just before 5:00 p.m., and when they arrived, they found the woman with severe burns. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officials did not state how much of the storage facility was damaged or if they had a cause of the fire.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials for an update on the victim and the investigation. We will update this article when we learn more.

