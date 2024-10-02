Woman walking on Salt Lake City sidewalk struck, killed in accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman walking on a Salt Lake City sidewalk was killed after a car struck a parked vehicle that was pushed into the victim in a deadly accident Wednesday.

The driver of the car was heading north on 700 East when police said they lost control and hit the parked car at 743 South.

Paramedics attended to the woman hit by the parked car, but she died at the scene.

The woman's identity has not been released.

The driver who lost control remained at the accident location and is cooperating with the police investigation.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash is the 10th traffic-related death in the city this year.