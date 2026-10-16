Wrong-way crash Thursday on I-80 in Summit County kills driver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday on Interstate 80 in Summit County.

Troopers say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was going west in the eastbound lanes of I-80 south of Coalville Thursday when the vehicle collided head-on with a Ford Transit van.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Transit was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are investigating what role age/medical condition might have played in the crash.

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