Yellow Lake Fire grows to nearly 24,000 acres amid record heatwave for October

UINTA MOUNTAINS, Utah — The Yellow Lake Fire is now the largest wildfire in Utah this fire season. It’s burning in Uinta, Wasatch, Cache and Ashley National Forests and stands at nearly 24,000 acres, thanks in large part to the unseasonably warm weather.

“Normally up in this area, they’re seeing below-freezing temperatures and often have seen the first snowpack - by this time many of the residents have often gone in and winterized these cabins and areas,” said Sierra Hellstrom of the U.S. Forest Service.

While some areas in the path of the fire are under evacuation or a set order, in the Francis-Woodland area, they’re not in danger – despite signs that a big fire is raging nearby.

“Just real smokey, real smokey, sinuses, your eyes burn. Kind of sucks in the morning,” said Francis resident Jeff Brewster. “Your truck smells, cars, everybody’s car is gonna need new cabin filters in their vehicles.”

And on the subject of restrictions, with the direction of the fire being unpredictable, the U.S. Forest Service had no choice, but to close portions of the national forests involved in the fire.

“We recognize that the recreation, the hunters, the cabin owners are put out by this fire,” said Hellstrom. “We want to impress upon them that our firefighters are doing everything they can to suppress this fire as quickly as possible, but as safely as possible.