You have the chance to name a new Utah school district

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Following voters deciding to split the state's largest school district, you now have a chance to help name one of the new districts.

Last year, voters in Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, and the Utah County portion of Draper decided to create a separate district. And now they are looking to the community to come up with a new temporary name for the district.

Officials say that the search for a new name isn't a contest or vote but they want the community to be able to share their ideas. The Interlocal Agreement Board will then select a temporary new name for use in the November 2025 school board election.

Following the school board election, the official name of the new school district will be chosen.

There are rules you have to follow, however. The name has to unify all six cities and reflect their communities and schools. Name suggestions have to be different from other registered entities in Utah (e.g., "Alpine" alone). The names Timpanogos and Lake Mountain have already been selected by other districts but those words can be used in combination for a new name.

If you want to submit your suggestion for a new school district name you can do so here.