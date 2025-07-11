Obon, rodeos, wildflowers and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Pioneer Days - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., American West Heritage Center will host a Pioneer-themed event featuring pony rides, living history interpreters, a kid's train ride, and more. Follow the link for more information and ticket prices.

DAVIS COUNTY

Farmington Festival Days - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m., Forbush Park will host a FREE event featuring breakfast in the park, parade, petting zoo, car show and more. The Parade lineup will be at 200 West and will end at Main Street. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

July Jamboree Car Show - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Historic Downtown Cedar City will host a FREE event featuring community vendors, beer garden, bouncy house, and a showcase of classic cars. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Obon Festival - This Saturday at 3:00, Salt Lake Buddhist Temple will host an event featuring an Obon ceremony, taiko drum performance, traditional street dancing, food and more. Follow the link for more information and ticket prices.

Festival Latino - This Saturday at 11:00 a.m., Gateway Plaza will host a FREE event featuring live music, dance performances, cultural art and food, vendors and more. Follow the link for more information.

Summer Science Day - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., University of Utah Health Science Education Building will host a FREE

Wasatch Wildflower Festival - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m., Brighton Ski Resort will host a FREE registered event featuring guided wildflower walks, kids' craft activities, music, food and more! Follow the link for more information and to register.

Humane Society of Utah's 65th Birthday Party - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Humane Society of Utah will host a FREE event featuring a bounce house, carnival games, face painting and more. Follow the link for more information.

Draper Days Rodeo - This Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Andy Ballard Arena & Equestrian Center will host a rodeo event featuring bull riding, bareback riding, calf roping, and more. Follow the link for more information and ticket prices.

UTAH COUNTY

European Cultural Festival - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., University Place Orem will host a FREE event featuring fighting knights from the 13th Legion, cultural musical performances, Maypole workshop, axe throwing, food and more. Follow the link for more information.