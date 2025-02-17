Off-duty trooper involved in I-80 tunnel crash helped others evacuate

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has finished gathering evidence at the site of the Interstate 80 tunnel crash that killed three people, adding that no additional fatalities are expected from the incident.

Troopers will now use the evidence collected to reconstruct Friday's crash in the westbound lanes of the tunnel near Green River to determine its cause.

On Monday, the highway patrol said one of its troopers was involved in the accident and helped people evacuate from inside the tunnel. The unidentified trooper was not injured during the incident.

Two fatalities were originally reported immediately following the accident, with a third confirmed death announced Sunday. A total of 26 vehicles were involved in the crash and fire, with 13 having already been removed.



Video below shows smoke coming from the tunnel:

Video shows smoke coming from Green River Tunnel

Wyoming Department of Transportation crews are now working to prepare the eastbound lanes of the tunnel to allow for head-to-head travel as the westbound side is repaired. Concrete barriers will be placed to separate lanes inside the tunnel.

“WYDOT has experience temporarily moving traffic head-to-head in the tunnels,” said engineer John Eddins. “With reduced speeds and additional signage, we see this as a safe solution to minimize traffic impacts to the community of Green River. But with the high traffic volumes on I-80, there will still be some delays for drivers.”

While the eastbound tunnel is being prepared, drivers are urged to reduce speeds while traveling through the Green River detour.