Officers ruled justified in fatal Taylorsville shootout in 2021

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Multiple officers from several agencies were justified for their involvement in the fatal shooting of a suspect during a 2021 shootout in Taylorsville, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced.

Gill made his announcement regarding the 11 officers on Friday.

Following a standoff that included an infant child, Anei Gabriel Joker was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2021 in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 4100 South and Redwood Road.

Two police were injured and hospitalized during the shootout.

Joker, who had a long criminal history, was a rape and robbery suspect wanted as part of a multi-agency operation. During the confrontation on Dec. 1, Joker was holding a 9-month-old bay while sitting in a vehicle.

After initially refusing to release the child, Joker gave up the infant following negotiations with law enforcement officials. Once he released the child, Joker began firing at officers, striking two with gunfire. Joker was hit with returning gunfire and transported to the hospital where he later died.

