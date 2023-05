SALT LAKE CITY — After a pair of fires at vacant buildings over the weekend, the Salt Lake City Fire Department is holding a briefing to discuss the incidents.

Early Sunday, crews battled a 2-alarm fire near 740 South Kilby Court just after 1 a.m., then were called to a fire that engulfed a pair of houses located near 1032 West Learned Avenue.

No one was injured in either of the fires.

Fire officials are expected to discuss whether the two fires are related.