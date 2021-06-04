Ogden declares moderate water shortage through Oct. 15

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden officials issued a declaration of moderate water shortage Friday that will last until Oct. 15 or until further notice.

The move comes as the state is in the midst of a drought, forcing Gov. Spencer Cox to declare a state of emergency back in March. On Thursday, Cox even looked for divine intervention as he asked Utahns to pray for rain.

Ogden's primary water source, Pineview Reservoir, is filled to just 56% of capacity, according to city water officials.

Under the declaration, outdoor watering will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with fines beginning at $50 for the first violation.

"Lawn irrigation is the largest culprit of water waste," said Ogden City Water Manager Brady Herd. "Overwatering, broken sprinklers, and excessive overspray, can result in thousands of gallons down the drain. We encourage our residents to call us to get a free sprinkler checkup. We will show them ways to save water while maintaining a healthy lawn.”

Residents are also being asked to reduce their water use by at least five percent, while commercial users are being asked to cut back by at least 15 percent.

The city offered other tips to residents for conserving water: