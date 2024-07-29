Ogden man on bicycle dies after struck by dump truck

OGDEN, Utah — A man on a bicycle was killed Monday after being struck by a dump truck in Ogden.

Police say the man in his 30s was hit just after 6:15 a.m. while in a crosswalk east of the intersection of Wall Avenue and 12th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man was already dead.

The driver of the dump truck said he did not notice the bicyclist in the crosswalk as he turned onto 12th Street.

Because of the ongoing investigation into the accident, traffic in the area may be slowed due to lane closures.

