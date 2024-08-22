Ogden pizza shop helps raise money for family of lightning strike victim

OGDEN, Utah — Hagen Wintle has known Bridger and Skyler Granath for over a decade.

“They're always out fishing on the river, and they always wanted to be outside doing something in nature,” said Hagen. “Whether it's hunting, fishing, snowboarding, skating. They've taught me a lot of, almost everything I know about the outdoors.”

Late Saturday, the fishing boat the brothers were in was struck by lightning while on the Bear River, killing 24-year-old Skyler and leaving Bridger hospitalized.

“That's his best friend,” Wintle said of Bridger's relationship with his brother. “He would have done anything for him.”

Hagen can’t imagine the trauma Bridger is dealing with after losing his brother.

“I've been in and out of the hospital for the past few days trying to just keep him company and keep his morale up a little bit, doing my best to just put a smile on his face,” he said. “It's pretty hard though, in these times.”

Bridger worked at Tony’s Pizza in Ogden for more than six years, with the staff considered his second family.

“They're always the first ones to help out with no hesitation when it came to anything,” said the restaurant's Abraham Fraijo.

Tony’s is now helping both men’s families as Skylar left behind a wife, a two-year-old and another child on the way.

“I was just lost, confused on why it happened, but I guess things happen for a reason,” Fraijo added.

On Sunday, starting at noon, Tony’s will sell pulled pork sandwiches for $5 dollars a piece, with ll the money will going to the Granath family.