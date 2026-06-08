Ogden enters 'Yellow' fire restriction status with bans in some areas

OGDEN, Utah — Officials in Ogden announced Monday that the city is now in "Yellow" fire restriction status in order to decrease wildfire risk.

The restrictions include bans on fireworks and open fires in certain areas. Yellow is one step up from green in the city's fire restriction system. Orange and red have stricter rules.

Aerial fireworks are prohibited in the area seen in the map below. Ground fireworks can be used in irrigated, landscaped areas where they can be monitored and extinguished properly.

Ogden City

The zone includes anything east of Harrison Boulevard, east of Monroe Boulevard, north of 2nd Street, the Ogden/Weber River Parkway, and any hillside or open-space areas adjacent to residential neighborhoods.

Additionally, all "ignition sources" like matches or lighters are prohibited in "non-irrigated, natural, brush-covered, or otherwise hazardous areas."

The city also reminds the public that fireworks are not allowed at all until July 2.

Recreational fire pits are still allowed under Yellow restrictions, as long as they are in a landscaped and irrigated area. They also must comply with the following:

Total fuel area must be 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height.

Fire pits must be located at least 25 feet from any structure or combustible material.

Fires must be constantly attended by a capable adult with an extinguishing source immediately available, such as a portable fire extinguisher, dirt, sand, water barrel, or garden hose.

Burning of trash, paper products, or waste materials is prohibited.

Fire pits may only be used for recreational purposes.

If smoke becomes offensive or a fire creates a hazardous condition, it is considered a public nuisance and must be extinguished immediately.