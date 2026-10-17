OGDEN, Utah — A dad was on a mission to make Halloween more fun for this family. His passion has turned into hundreds of people pouring into an Ogden parking lot to enjoy spooky season.

"12 years ago, I took my kids out trick or treating, it wasn’t very many people with lights on, lots of sketchy places,” said Mark Ryan. "I just decided to get with my friends, local businesses at that time and put a safe, fun Halloween event together.”

From local businesses setting up, to trunk decorating contests and even monster trucks, Mark wanted to create a family-friendly and free space for people. But this year, it almost didn’t happen.

"We lost our son,” said Mark.

Seven months ago, his son, Cayden Ryan died by suicide.

"That was one of my kids' favorite traditions, especially Cayden, and so, we're just carrying on the tradition that he loved and that’s what we're doing,” said Mark.

But this year’s event has a special meaning and purpose, and is in Cayden’s honor.

“We're pushing suicide awareness and men's mental health,” said Mark. “Trying to break the stigma and let everybody know it’s okay to not be okay."

WATCH | Ogden Halloween event draws hundreds of people with an emphasis on mental health

Ogden community Halloween event in a parking lot this weekend, draws hundreds of people with an emphasis on mental health

Mark's family helps him organize the event. It started with his kids, and now his grandkids are part of it too.

"Even though the community shows up and everything, my dad, he's the main source of everything,” said Mark’s daughter, Abbey Ryan. “So if everyone could give him a big thank you, because he does a lot for everyone and this is 12 years in a row,” she said.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ogden 5-points parking lot (the Hive Trampoline Park) and is free to attend. Mark is hoping more families attend and get to experience coming together, without having to hurt their wallets.

"If there’s still a line of kids at 5 p.m., we're not stopping till the candy runs out,” he said.