Ogden hotel evacuated due to hazmat leak, resident hospitalized

OGDEN, Utah — One person has been hospitalized following a hazardous materials leak at an Ogden hotel.

The Ogden Fire Department says that at 8:59 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to the Hampton Inn at 2401 Washington Boulevard. When they arrived, they found an AC unit line was leaking onto the floor, causing issues.

The hotel was evacuated as a precaution by the Morgan and Weber County Health Departments. 2 people inside the hotel complained of symptoms, one was treated at the scene and the other was hospitalized.

The situation has since been cleaned up and crews left the hotel at 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials tell FOX 13 News that they hope to have the hotel reopened this afternoon but it will be the decision of management.