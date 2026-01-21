Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsOgden

Actions

Ogden student suffers minor injuries following being struck by vehicle

Ogden Police.png
Ogden Police Department
Ogden Police.png
Posted

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden School District says a student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to Ogden police, the crash happened near the intersection of 30th Street and Harrison Boulevard.

Where the student goes to school isn't known currently, butthe Odgen School District says they were a student in the district and were taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere