Worker injured after falling 20 feet into vault at Skyline High School

MILLCREEK, Utah — Firefighters performed a specialized technical rescue after a person fell into a vault while working on demolition at a local high school on Tuesday.

Unified Fire Authority said they were called to Skyline High School in Millcreek, where the school is being partially demolished.

One of the workers was on a ladder when they slipped and fell down into a vault that was 20 feet deep.

UFA said the worker's injuries prevented them from climbing up with a ladder, so the crew had to set up a rope system to hoist them out. They used an "artificial high point" — a tripod-like device about seven feet tall with a pulley attached to it. Paramedics went into the vault to treat the worker while the others set the system up.

They were able to pull the worker out of the hole while immobilized in a specialized backboard device with straps.

The severity of the worker's injuries is not yet known.