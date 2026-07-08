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Pilot escapes without major injury after crop duster crash in Ogden

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Ogden-Hinckley Airport
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OGDEN, Utah — A small plane crashed at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport Tuesday afternoon, and the pilot was luckily able to walk away from the accident with only minor injuries.

Ogden Police said the single-engine crop duster airplane crashed on one of the airport's runways around 1 p.m.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was able to get out of the plane on their own. Officials said the pilot "was not seriously injured" but, as a precaution, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Ogden Fire Department secured the scene in case of a potential fuel spill. The response temporarily impacted airport operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

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