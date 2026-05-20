Rising gas prices squeeze Utah drivers ahead of summer travel

OGDEN, Utah — In less than three months, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide has increased by more than 50 percent. Drivers in Utah are feeling the cost of rising gas prices weighing heavily on their wallets, and with summer travel on the horizon, the climbing costs are on people’s minds.

"I really just came in today and was like, ' Oh my gosh.' I was just shocked,” said Tate Clarke, who lives in Riverdale. She watched the numbers race on the gas pump while filing her tank in Ogden on Tuesday. "It's like, man, that was a few hours of work down the drain."

Clarke said the growing costs of everything are challenging to manage.

"Crazy, hard just to be a family now, and just to live, it’s hard,” she said. “But we do our best and just hope for the best."

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Ogden on Tuesday was $4.66. That's up nine cents from the day before.

People we spoke to around Ogden said they are upset by the high prices, but they also said there’s not much they can do about it.

"That’s what we have to spend our money on, and then the fun money goes towards gas, I guess,” Clarke added.

"If it’s halfway, then I fill up so I don’t feel it as much,” said Iris Yates, who lives in Ogden. “But I have to pay them, so what do I do?"

Yates said she drives around for work.

"Just trying not to spend too much energy being upset about it, hoping that it’ll change soon,” she said. “Definitely looking into an electric vehicle to kind of help with that."

These prices won't change Clarke’s plans much for the summer, but it's something she said she's thinking about.

"Be smart about what you’re doing and consolidate trips maybe, but I would still go on the general summer road trip, but I’ll do my best to stay off and save some money,” Clarke said.