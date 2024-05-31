Oh, baby! Utah's Hogle Zoo welcomes infant gorilla to family

SALT LAKE CITY — There's a brand new bundle of joy at Utah's Hogle Zoo as a baby gorilla was welcomed to the family in the foothills of Salt Lake City.

So far, there's no name for the male western lowland gorilla infant born at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, but he and his mother, Pele, are doing well, according to zoo officials.

During the natural birth, Hogle Zoo staff were on hand to observe the delivery and will continue to do so to learn if mother and baby are adjusting to their new lives.

"Pele is showing excellent maternal care," the zoo said.

Visitors to the zoo may be able to catch a glimpse of the newborn gorilla as early as Friday.

Pele arrived at Hogle Zoo in 2022 and was paired with Husani, a 32-year-old silverback gorilla, as part of a breeding program to sustain the species.