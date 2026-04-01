One dead after crash between car, motorcycle in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after a crash in Murray.

Murray Police said a car was traveling west on 5300 South and the motorcycle was eastbound near Intermountain Medical Center. They collided after one of them attempted a left turn; however, it was not specified which one turned in front of the other.

Officials said bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the motorcyclist died from his injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.*

The driver of the car suffered only minor injuries. They are cooperating with the investigation.

5300 South was closed in the surrounding area, including the turnoff from State Street.

*It was initially reported that the victim WAS wearing a helmet. It has now been corrected.