Sergi Solans and Zavier Gozo score goals as Real Salt Lake beats Colorado Rapids 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sergi Solans had a goal and an assist, Zavier Gozo added a goal, and Real Salt Lake beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Rafael Cabral had three saves for Real Salt Lake (8-4-1).

Juan Manuel Sanabria played and arcing entry pass from nearly 30 yards out and Solans slammed home a header from near the penalty spot to give RSL a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute.

An assist wasn’t enough, Sergi’s goal puts us on 🔝 pic.twitter.com/ucssUHH6Kf — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 17, 2026

Wayne Frederick opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Connor Ronan played an arcing corner to the opposite side of the goal and Paxton Aaronsen skipped a blistering entry for Frederick for a first-touch finish inside the near post.

Zach Booth dispossessed Colorado in their defensive half, Solans ran onto the loose ball and played a low cross from the right side of the area to Gozo for a first-touch finish from near the spot to make it 1-1 in the 36th minute.

Sergi serves up the perfect pass and Gozo did the rest pic.twitter.com/08aeyLZZJn — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 17, 2026

The 19-year-old Gozo — who scored two goals in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, his first career multi-goal game — has a goal in back-to-back games for the first time in MLS and has six goals this season.

Nico Hansen made his third consecutive start in place of the injured Zack Steffen (shoulder) and finished with six saves.

The Rapids (5-8-1) beat Minnesota 1-0 on Wednesday to snap a three-game skid and a five-game winless streak.