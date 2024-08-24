One dead after paddle boat accident in Quail Creek State Park

HURRICANE, Utah — Officials confirm one person was pronounced dead after a paddle boat accident at the Quail Creek State Park near Hurricane Friday evening.

After receiving reports of a paddle boating incident, law enforcement agencies responded to the reservoir at 4:30 p.m., it's believed that a group of three individuals were paddling near the docks when strong winds blew them away.

None of the individuals were wearing life jackets at the time.

While two were able to reach the shore, a third recreator was later found and rescued by state park rangers unconscious and unresponsive.

The individual, a 50-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene before being transported. No foul play is suspected.

The group were from Utah and were camping at the park. The condition of the other two recreators were not confirmed, it is also not known if they were transported to the hospitals for any injuries.

