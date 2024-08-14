Opening dates at Utah ski resorts start trickling in

PARK CITY, Utah — Even though temperatures remain in the 90s, and shorts and t-shirts are still the current summer outfit of choice for most Utahns, there are a few places already looking ahead on the calendar.

With winter on the still-distant horizon, a few ski resorts in the state have started to announce their opening dates.

Solitude got off the lift early, starting things last week with news that it plans to open its winter season on Nov. 15. On Wednesday, Park City Mountain followed by having skiers and snowboarders mark their calendars for a Nov. 22 opening date.

💯 days (maybe less) until opening day. Winter at Solitude begins November 15. ❄️#LongestSeasonInUtah pic.twitter.com/XAzIW0iY9b — Solitude Mountain Resort (@SolitudeMTN) August 7, 2024

So far, Solitude and Park City Mountain are the only Utah resorts to share when they will welcome the public, but others are sure to following in the coming weeks.

Over the last two seasons, Utah has earned the honor of having the "Greatest Snow on Earth" with a combined total of 1531 inches of the white stuff, according to Ski Utah. The number marked the highest 2-year total snowfall in state history.