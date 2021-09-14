Orem apartment complex evacuated after car drives through building

OREM, Utah — Residents living at an apartment complex in Orem were reportedly forced to evacuate Tuesday after a car drove through the building.

A photo shared with FOX 13 shows the vehicle sitting inside an area of The Devon at University Place at 875 South 700 East.

According to family members of a resident, the car drove up a ramp at the large apartment complex before crashing into the building.

It's not known if anyone was injured during the incident, and whether the driver accidentally drove into the building or if the incident was on purpose.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Provo Police Department for more information.

