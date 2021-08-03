Osprey tangled in nest rescued by firefighters in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — An osprey was rescued by firefighters after it apparently became tangled in a nest high up on a pole in Huntsville.

READ: Semi truck erupts in flames after going through I-15 barrier in Iron Co.

According to the Weber County fire district, a lift was provided by Lonnie Bailey and his son.

Today E65 & WCSO responded to a call of an entangled Osprey in Huntsville.



Lift was provided by Lonnie Bailey & his son. Engineer Locke & Lonnie went up in the lift & helped set the Osprey free. Once free, they placed it in the nest & it flew away safely. #carepreparerespond pic.twitter.com/yJIn0RwQcT — Weber Fire District (@WeberFireDist) August 3, 2021

Two firefighters went up in the lift and helped set the osprey free.

READ: Dream Team out of doghouse after helping Herriman dog rescuer

Once free, they placed it in the nest and it flew away safely.