Osprey tangled in nest rescued by firefighters in Weber County

Weber County fire district / Twitter
Osprey tangled in nest in Huntsville, Utah
Posted at 12:40 PM, Aug 03, 2021
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — An osprey was rescued by firefighters after it apparently became tangled in a nest high up on a pole in Huntsville.

According to the Weber County fire district, a lift was provided by Lonnie Bailey and his son.

Two firefighters went up in the lift and helped set the osprey free.

Once free, they placed it in the nest and it flew away safely.

