Semi truck erupts in flames after going through I-15 barrier in Iron Co.

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck burst into flames after breaking through a barrier on Interstate 15 in Iron County early Tuesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol shared video of the accident in the northbound lanes at milepost 71 between Parowan and Cedar City. The video shows the truck still in flames as it sits on the road below an overpass.

Officials say the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time and was able to escape the truck's cab before it became fully-engulfed in flames. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The accident comes a day after two semi trucks were involved in separate accidents in Salt Lake City. One of the incidents left a truck hanging over the side of I-215, while the other shut down four lanes of traffic on I-15. No one was injured in Monday's accidents.