Parents claim son's suicide at Utah troubled teen center was preventable

MAPLETON, Utah — The parents of a 17-year-old who took his life while at a Mapleton troubled teen center earlier this month are blaming the staff for his death.

“Our family is left with a hole, a hole that can never be filled,” said Kathryn Silvers.

Kathryn and her husband, Joshua, say their son Biruk’s death on Nov. 5 was a preventable suicide.

“Biruk’s death was not the result of his mental health struggles," claimed Kathryn on Monday. "It was the result of systemic failures, gross negligence and the utter disregard of those entrusted with his care.”

The lawsuit filed against Discovery Ranch Academy claims in the weeks leading up to his death, Biruk was put on a new medication that increased suicidal thoughts.

In the weeks leading up to her son's death, Kathryn says staff found a note from Biruk, outlining his plan to take his life, yet he was still left unsupervised, and she and her husband were never notified of his worsening mental health.

“That call never came," Kathryn said. "Our son needed help and he was forced to suffer alone while we, his family, were left in the dark and deprived of an opportunity to do anything in our power to help Biruk when he needed us the most.”

Discovery Ranch shared a statement in response to the Silver family's lawsuit.

’We are deeply saddened by the loss, and we grieve with the family. We are supporting our students and our staff including offering therapy, having extra therapists on site, and calling in extra staff to be with the students. We are thoroughly investigating the incident internally, and have been fully cooperative with the authorities," the statement said.

Meg Applegate, CEO of Unsilenced, a nonprofit that looks to end institutional child abuse, said Utah is the epicenter of the troubled teen industry.

“This is not care. It is abuse. This is not healing. It is harm. This is not treatment. It is trauma," she said. "This isn't only about Discovery Ranch, it's about a system, a system that Utah has allowed to thrive under the guise of treatment.”

The Silvers say they don’t want any more parents to suffer as they have following their loss.

“Our son, Biruk, who has a beautiful soul, a young man full of potential, who deserves so much better. We miss him so deeply," said Kathryn, "and this pain will never leave us.”