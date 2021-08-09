Park City employee claims fake bomb threat to leave work early

PARK CITY, Utah — A woman may face charges after claiming a fake bomb threat because she wanted to leave her Park City job early.

WATCH: BBB warns Utahns about rent relief scams

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the woman texted her father around 5 p.m. Sunday saying, “Call 911 Bomb Threat at my Job.” The father called police, who responded to the scene at the Park City Outlets.

The assistant manager of the store came out to talk to police about the threat, and later admitted to contacting her father with the fake threat "because she wanted to leave work," the police report states.

READ: Police searching for suspect after attempted carjacking, standoff in Murray

Since the issue was resolved quickly, no evacuations took place.

The case will be sent to the county attorney who will decide whether charges of making a terroristic threat will be filed against the woman.