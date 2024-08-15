Park City Song Summit celebrates power of music, art of songwriting

PARK CITY, Utah — The third annual Park City Song Summit is set to get underway Thursday as it continues to celebrate the healing power of music and the art of songwriting.

Summit organizers believe this weekend's festival is bigger and better than ever.

Event founder Ben Anderson says right from the beginning, the artists have loved the intimacy and inclusive environment of the summit, adding that word spread quickly among others that Park City is the place to be when late summer rolls around.

That wasn’t the case in 2022 when the summit was just a dream of the attorney, musician and man with a flowing gray beard.

The initial summit was supposed to happen in 2021. but the pandemic scrapped those plans, taking every touring musical act off the road.

But one positive of the pandemic? Anderson said it helped artists refocus on their own mental health, well-being, and in some cases, their sobriety.

Making the Park City Song Summit even more attractive when restrictions lifted.

“It’s a much more chill environment, it’s an inclusive environment, and an environment where music and wellness get together," said Anderson. "and for a lot of folks out there, they’re like, 'Hey, I like that!'”

Part showman, shaman, musician and now 17 years sober himself, Anderson says the summit continues to grow and evolve. The artists perform live concerts at night, but also break off into small groups to discuss the craft of songwriting.

“There’s a song out there for every emotion, for every life experience, etc.," he said. “So we tap into that mystical, that magical power of song in order to say, ‘Hey, we can treat each other better, we can love one another more, we can connect with our neighbor.'”

Mavis Staples headlines Thursday night's even, with My Morning Jacket performing Friday evening and Nathaniel Rateliff on Saturday.