Passenger with measles traveled in, out of Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger with an active case of measles traveled through Salt Lake City International Airport multiple times before Memorial Day, although Utah health officials did not believe the incident warranted an alert or advisory.

The passenger's travel in Utah was first reported by the Park Record.

Both dates of travel in and out of the airport occurred just days before the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to a meeting of the Summit County Board of Health.

The passenger traveled to Salt Lake City from Canada on May 19 before driving to a location in southern Idaho. Four days later, the person then traveled from Idaho back to Salt Lake City, where they boarded another flight from the airport.

During their time in the area, the passenger was not believed to have made any stops in Utah after arriving and before departing from the airport. However, it's not known if other passengers on the flights taken by the individual were made aware of possible contact with someone with measles.

The Summit County Board of Health, and presumably other state health agencies, were first notified that the unidentified individual had flown into Salt Lake City while they were in Idaho. Members of the board expressed surprise upon learning the passenger received some sort of medical attention for measles while in Idaho and was still allowed to travel back to Utah to board another flight in Salt Lake City.

The passenger is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Do Not Board” list, which bans them from flying anywhere in the United States.

State health officials chose not to issue a health advisory or warning, as it was determined to be "low-risk" and there was no need to create "chaos," Summit County Nursing Director Derek Moss said during the meeting.

Moss added that the person had been fully vaccinated against measles, but one of the doses was not one approved in the U.S.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, with the agency saying they would have an update on the report sometime on Tuesday.