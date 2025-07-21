26-year-old arrested for killing uncle during family fight, Taylorsville police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing someone to death during a fight between family members.

Taylorsville Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing shortly before 3 a.m. When they arrived, one man was dead on the floor.

Police said they spoke to 26-year-old Damon Michael Rushton, and after providing him with his Miranda warning, he admitted to stabbing his uncle. Rushton said he did this after the victim placed Rushton's brother in a chokehold.

According to the arrest report, other family members told police that the victim was trying to stop Rushton's brother from assaulting another family member.

Rushton was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, facing one count of murder. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.