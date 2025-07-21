Neighborhood grieves after West Jordan house fire claims four lives, including children

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A house fire in West Jordan Friday morning killed four people, leaving a neighborhood in mourning.

Throughout Sunday, neighbors stopped by the home, leaving behind flowers, candles, and handwritten notes to honor the people who died in the fire.

“They were kind,” said 12-year-old Kianna Martinez, who lives next door. “I remember one time when they came home after shopping, they would give us lollipops.”

According to the West Jordan Police Department, crews arrived to find a man, a woman, and a young boy dead inside the home. Police said a young girl was found outside with severe burns.

The girl, whom the Martinez children considered a friend, was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the next day that she died from her injuries.

Martinez and her family, who live next door, said she and her siblings would often play with the young boy and girl who died in the fire.

“They were like a part of our family,” Martinez said. “The kids would come over almost every afternoon.”

The Martinez family said they were home during the fire and saw the young girl outside of the home in distress.

“My mom was like, ‘The hose, the hose,' and my dad was like, ‘No, it’s not going to reach.’ He was like, ‘Let’s try! let’s try!’ and I heard her screaming,” Martinez recalled.

WATCH: Witnesses recount terrifying West Jordan house fire that claimed four lives

They said the young boy was outgoing and always full of ideas; he’d come up with games and lead the way whenever they played together.

“We’re gonna miss him,” Martinez’s little sister said.

Police believe the fire may have been started by one of the individuals who died, but the investigation is still ongoing. The names of those who died have still not been released, but police say they appear to be members of the same family.

“It feels like a dream — it doesn’t feel real,” Martinez said.