Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Roy

ROY, Utah — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Monday evening while crossing a street in Roy.

Police said they were called to the intersection of 5600 South and 1900 West around 5:30 p.m., where the victim was hit.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, had reportedly crossed 5600 South to buy something at a convenience store. When he walked back across, a driver was turning left and did not see him. The man was hit and suffered major injuries, including to his head.

Bystanders sprung into action to help the man, which included performing CPR. First responders noted that he had injuries to his head and appeared to be in critical condition.

The pedestrian was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. As of Monday night, there were no pending charges or citations issued.

