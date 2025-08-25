Pediatric group breaks with CDC over COVID vaccines. What's that mean for your kids?

SALT LAKE CITY — This time of year always brings a familiar routine for Utah families, as kids head back to school and doctors prepare for the upcoming fall season.

But this year, things are a little different for pediatricians.

“The CDC had come out with [Department of Health and Human Services] saying that children, unless they have some type of high-risk indication, that they would still be recommended the COVID vaccine, but in general all other healthy kids, they had come out saying, not recommended,” explained Dr. Lulu Waterhouse, a pediatrician at Wasatch Pediatrics.

However, the American Academy of Pediatrics still recommends COVID-19 vaccines for infants and young children, the first time, Waterhouse said, the group has diverged from the CDC in about 30 years.

“The AAP unfortunately sees that young children, especially under the age of two, can still get quite sick from COVID,” shared Dr. Waterhouse.

Those using the federally funded Vaccines for Children Program may find it more difficult to access a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the doctor, because it’s no longer recommended by the CDC. She said children who are in the program are often at a higher risk.

RFK Jr. alleges big pharma behind AAP’s COVID vaccine guidance for children:

Eric Chun in Salt Lake City said whenever there’s a question regarding his child or grandchild’s health, he always consults their doctor.

“We’re at a crossroads and everyone always has to consider, but we go to our doctors for other advice on many things, I don’t see why vaccines would be any different,” said Chun.

With a background in nursing, Melissa Alm is used to seeing all the typical illnesses this time of year.

“Especially going back to school, it’s like a petri dish of germs," Alm said. "This is what it’s like. Every parent will tell you."

Ahead of the busy season, Dr. Waterhouse said medical professionals may be a bit more cautious when ordering COVID-19 and flu vaccines because they’re unsure of insurance coverage, and because families have more questions than usual.

“We might order a little bit less than we usually do, and if we are finding we’re going through our stock, and we need more, we can always order another batch, and they should come pretty quickly,” Waterhouse said.

The doctor assured the public that she isn’t particularly worried about getting vaccines, and that it typically only takes a few days to receive new shipments.